Govt depts asked to improve quality of services

LALAMUSA: The District Coordination Committee (DCC) has directed the federal and provincial departments to improve the quality of services for the immediate solution to the problems of the citizens.

The Gepco, Sui Northern Gas Company and local bodies should take steps for early redressal of public grievances as per instructions of the Punjab chief minister. These instructions were given in a meeting chaired by MNA Syed Faizul Hassan Shah. The District Coordination Committee directed the Gepco to ensure the availability of additional transformers in its field offices so that in case of any fault in transformer in any area, it could be replaced immediately. Similarly, the Sui gas department should formulate a comprehensive and expeditious mechanism for resolving other issues, including gas pressure, it added.

The committee directed the local bodies to provide the approved maps of the buildings to the building owners without any delay. Deputy Commissioner Mehtab Waseem Azhar directed the assistant commissioners to take necessary steps for solutions to the problems of the masses.

He directed the Lalamusa chief officer to clear the road adjacent to the dumping site and submit a report. The District Coordination Committee vowed to solve the problems of the citizens and ensure the safety of their lives and property. Revenue Police Committees, especially Assistant Commissioners would take immediate action on complaints of illegal occupation in any area.