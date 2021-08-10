Youth drowns in canal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NANKANA SAHIB: A youth drowned in a canal at Chak 20 on Nankana-Shahkot Road on Monday. Irfan, 19, was taking bath in the canal where he slipped and drowned. His body was recovered by Rescue-1122 staffers after the effort of many hours.
TWO THIEVES HELD: Sangla Hill sadr police Monday arrested two thieves. On a tip-off, police detained accused Haider and Sohail and recovered looted money from their possession.