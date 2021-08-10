 
close
Tue Aug 10, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 10, 2021

Youth drowns in canal

National

 
August 10, 2021

NANKANA SAHIB: A youth drowned in a canal at Chak 20 on Nankana-Shahkot Road on Monday. Irfan, 19, was taking bath in the canal where he slipped and drowned. His body was recovered by Rescue-1122 staffers after the effort of many hours.

TWO THIEVES HELD: Sangla Hill sadr police Monday arrested two thieves. On a tip-off, police detained accused Haider and Sohail and recovered looted money from their possession.

Latest News