TikToker bailed in robbery case

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate Monday granted bail to a TikToker in a robbery case. Previously, accused Kashif Zameer was granted bail in a case of impersonating as a government official and carrying illegal weapons. The court granted bail to the accused on submission of surety bonds of Rs5,00,00. However, he will remain in police custody in another case of tricking Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan into visiting Pakistan. The police had arrested Kashif on the complaint of Engin, who rose to global fame for his role as Ertugrul in hit TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".