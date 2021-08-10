Prize scheme for purchasing through Integrated Tier-1 retailers

ISLAMABAD: The government is expected to launch a prize scheme for customers by the end of the ongoing month as the FBR issued procedures for a computerized random draw for customers purchasing through Integrated Tier-1 retailers all over the country. “The government is finalising modalities to launch a prize scheme for customers purchasing through Integrated Tier-1 retailers from Point of Sale (POS) software installed machines. We are hopeful of launching the prize scheme by end of the ongoing month,” top official sources confirmed to The News here on Monday. The FBR has issued the procedure for prize scheme through an SRO 1105(I)/2021 to amend Sales Tax Rules, 2006.