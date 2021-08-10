 
Tue Aug 10, 2021
August 10, 2021

Man murdered by nephew

National

 
August 10, 2021

OKARA: A man was bricked to death by his nephew over a minor dispute at Sakhi Abdal village. Shahzeb was cutting fodder for cattle when a quarrel started between him and his uncle Muhammad Hassan. Later, accused Shahzeb got infuriated and he allegedly killed his

uncle by striking him a brick repeatedly.

