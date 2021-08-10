Man murdered by nephew

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A man was bricked to death by his nephew over a minor dispute at Sakhi Abdal village. Shahzeb was cutting fodder for cattle when a quarrel started between him and his uncle Muhammad Hassan. Later, accused Shahzeb got infuriated and he allegedly killed his
uncle by striking him a brick repeatedly.