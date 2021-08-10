Golden eagle Irchee Tsarina dies

LAHORE: One of the immensely superb, extravagantly bravura and tremendously grandiose eagles of the Northern Hemisphere breeds, died at the East Continental Falconry & Aviary (ECFA) Pakistan.

According to Dr Fraz Mian and Waleed Adeel, the spokespersons for the ECFA, the regal bird belonged to Aquila Crysaetos family of Accipitridae, commonly known as golden eagle. It was capable of diving at a speed of up to 320km/hour - glide at a speed of over 190km/hour, with a horizontal speed of over 127km/hour.

The apex predator named “Irchee Tsarina”, titled “The Ariel Empress” was just about 14 to 16 months old and was a captive golden eagle. Usual life expectancy of golden eagles ranges from 30 to 40 years, whereas the Tsarina Empress died at a quite younger age.