Muharram traffic plan finalised

JHANG: DPO Sarfraz Virk Monday approved the Muharram traffic plan to ensure the movement of vehicles during Muharram processions. DTO Khakid Qurashi briefed the DPO that to ensure unrestricted movement of forces and public vehicles during processions on Muharram 5 in the locality of Satellite Town, during Muharram 7 in Old Jhang City and on Muharram 10 in other areas a comprehensive traffic diversion plan had been chalked out. He said 44 traffic wardens, including officers with the support of 17 motorcycles and seven vehicles will ensure the implementation of the Muharram traffic plan in letter and spirit.

POWER LOOM OWNERS DEMAND SECURITY: All Pakistan Power Looms Owners Association’s District Chapter President Sheikh Tariq Monday demanded the Punjab government authorities provide them (millers) required safety and security at their workplace as well as at their residences. Addressing a press conference, along with the central chairman of APPLOA Waheed Ramay, the office-bearers of the district chapter including Haji Nadeem, Haji Asghar, Haji Arif and Iftikhar Lodhi said all demands of genuine power loom workers had already been fulfilled and nothing pending with the factory owners but some extortionists (non-worker elements) not only threatened the taxpayer factory owners but also manhandle them. They alleged that power loom leaders posing as workers were trying to ensure their pressure on district administration officials at the cost of humiliating and threatening the factory owners.