Nigerian envoy urges Pak traders to attend business exhibition in Lagos

SIALKOT: High Commissioner of the Republic of Nigeria in Pakistan Mohammed Bello Abioye Monday urged Pakistani businessmen to take part in ‘Business Exhibition and Conference’ scheduled in Lagos in November 2021.

Talking to local industrialists and exporters at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Mohammed Bello Abioye said Nigeria and Pakistan are two brotherly Islamic countries and are enjoying warm and cordial relations since long,. He said the three-day business moot is being organised for the enhancement of bilateral trade. He said the ‘Business Exhibition and Conference’ would be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Commerce Nigeria and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). He said this was a sad reality that they both could not convert their mutual cordial relations into active bilateral trade ties. He said both the countries are active members of the OIC and had shared a lot of similarities.

He said the current volume of the bilateral trade between both the countries $ 793 million annually was far below their actual potential. He said both the countries should concentrate on the promotion of bilateral trade. He urged Pakistani traders to actively participate in the business moot.

He said Sialkot was famous for manufacturing top quality sports goods, surgical items, leather goods, etc. and Nigeria could be proved a profitable market for it in Africa. He highly praised the local business community for not only manufacturing and exporting high quality goods but also for accomplishing mega projects like Sialkot Dry Port and Sialkot International Airport under self-help. He said he warmly wished for the direct flights from Sialkot International Airport to Nigeria. He assured the local businessmen that problems and issues regarding the issuance of Nigerian visa were being redressed and added that on arrival issuance of visa to the businessmen was also being considered.

Earlier, senior vice president SCCI Khurram Aslam Butt highlighted the salient features of the Sialkot based industries and the role of the SCCI in accomplishing a number of mega projects not only for the good of the business community but for the welfare of the common public. SCCI vice president Ansar Aziz Puri, the general secretary Tari Mehmood Malik, Aneel Sarfraz, Malik Naseer, Tariq Afzal Mir, Asim Shafique Sulehria, Ikram ul Haq, Umair Mir, Malik Muhammad Ashraf and others were also present on the occasion.