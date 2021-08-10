Non-submission of officials’ asset details: PAC body admonishes DISCOs, Power Division

ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday expressed strong annoyance for not submitting the asset details of the officials of electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs), Power Division and also their families, and warned that if details were not provided within one month the case would be referred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Convener of the sub-committee of the PAC Noor Alam Khan, expressing displeasure for not presenting the asset details of DISCOs, Power Division and its attached departments as well as their families, said the committee was seeking details since 2019 and till now these were not provided. The meeting was held to examine audit paras related to Power Division. Noor Alam said it seems that officials of the Power Division were not taking the committee seriously and if this attitude continues the NAB would be asked to collect the details. He said the details of those officials who were posted on same post since last three years were also not provided to the committee. Alam also expressed annoyance over the absence of MD National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC). Secretary Power Division told the committee that MD did not attend the meeting as no audit paras were related to the NTDC. Noor Alam remarked that all concerned officials should have to ensure their presence in the meeting and directed PAC Secretariat to send a letter of annoyance to the MD NTDC. Noor Alam Khan also asked the Power Division not appoint the Line superintendents on vacant posts as SDO. The PAC sub-committee also sought the details of feeders where forced load-shedding was under way. The Committee suggested action against the Line Superintendents and SDOs where force load-shedding was being made with stooping their promotions.