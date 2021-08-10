4,040 more test positive as corona cases surge: 53 patients die; most of deaths occur in Sindh, KP; national positivity ratio7.54pc

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of active COVID-19 cases was Monday recorded 83,298, which was the highest during the fourth wave of pandemic.

During the 24 hours, 4,040 more people tested positive and 2,765 recovered, reports APP. Fifty-three corona patients died during the 24 hours out of whom 50 were under treatment in hospitals and three in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Out of the 53, 25 patients died on the ventilator. There were 3,805 infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The national positivity ratio during the 24 hours was recorded 7.54 percent. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 46%, Rawalpindi 28%, Peshawar 38% and Multan 34%.

The maximum Oxygen beds were also occupied in four major cities of Skardu 89%, Hyderabad 68%, Karachi 60%, and Abbottabad 59%. Around 440 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Some 53,528 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 17,625 in Sindh, 19,506 in Punjab, 10,053 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,089 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,047 in Balochistan, 541 in GB, and 1,667 in AJK. Around 946,404 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio. Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,071,620 cases have been detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 27,288, Balochistan 31,177, GB 8,796, ICT 90,660, KP 148,619, Punjab 364,680 and Sindh 400,400.

About 23,918 deaths have been recorded countrywide since the eruption of the contagion. Around 6,215 people perished in Sindh, 11,201 in Punjab, 4,556 in KP, 816 in ICT, 331 in Balochistan, 153 in GB, and 646 in AJK. A total of 16,501,934 tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

According to a private news channel, Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan Monday said people across the country did not have to wait for an SMS from 1166 for their second dose of the coronavirus vaccines.

“You can get the second dose of the vaccine ANYTIME after the minimum time interval has elapsed,” he tweeted Monday. “Don’t need to wait for reminder SMS from 1166.”