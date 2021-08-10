Privatisation of 64 passenger trains postponed

KARACHI: Railways department has decided to postpone privatisation of 64 passenger trains for the time being. According to sources, Railways had invited tenders for privatisation of all passenger trains. However, the process had to be postponed when no suitable offer was made by the bidders. The sources said the contractors participated in the bidding which were profitable and offered very less amount than expectations. According to sources, the Railway officials wanted that commercial privatisation of all trains should be carried out.