 
close
Tue Aug 10, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 10, 2021

Privatisation of 64 passenger trains postponed

National

 
August 10, 2021

KARACHI: Railways department has decided to postpone privatisation of 64 passenger trains for the time being. According to sources, Railways had invited tenders for privatisation of all passenger trains. However, the process had to be postponed when no suitable offer was made by the bidders. The sources said the contractors participated in the bidding which were profitable and offered very less amount than expectations. According to sources, the Railway officials wanted that commercial privatisation of all trains should be carried out.

Latest News

More From Pakistan