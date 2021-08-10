KP Assembly adopts 201 resolutions, 128 bills during current tenure

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly during its current tenure held 20 sessions with 166 sittings in which 201 resolutions were presented while 128 bills passed.

The assembly proceedings were mostly started with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan in chair.According to data available on the website of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, during the current tenure a total of 166 sittings were held in 20 sessions of the current period of PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The data said during the corresponding period of the Provincial Assembly 128 bills, 113 acts, 196 call attention notices, 201 resolutions, 606 questions and 51 privilege motions were part of the assembly business.

The KP Cabinet has 13 ministers however Faisal Amin from DI Khan has not been assigned his portfolio yet while one Advisor and nine special assistants are the part of provincial cabinet.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has a total of 145 members including 43 from joint opposition, four Independent members, four from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) while the remaining 94 are from the ruling party Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has 15 seats in KP assembly while Awami National Party (ANP) has 12, PMLN 7, PPP 5, JI 3 and PMLNQ has one seat in PA.

Prominent among those who brought most of the assembly business to the floor included Nighat Orakzai of PPP, Sobia Shahid of PMLN, Inayatullah Khan of JI, Rehana Ismail of JUIF, Naeema Kishwar of JUIF, Salahuddin of ANP, Waqar Khan of ANP, Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel of JUIF and Mir Kalam Wazir Independent.