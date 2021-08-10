Breastfeeding beneficial to babies and mothers: expert

MARDAN: Mothers should breastfeed their babies up to two years to provide them with a strong basis for living a healthy and happy life, said an expert on Monday. “Mother’s milk has nutrients which are vital to the physical and mental growth of the newborns and boost children immunity to resist various illnesses,” said Prof Dr Muhammad Fazil, Dean and Chief Executive Officer of Bacha Khan Medical College /Mardan Medical Complex while speaking at a function arranged to mark World Breastfeeding Week.

The senior doctor said that Islam put stress on breastfeeding and it was even mentioned in the Holy Quran where mothers had been asked to breastfeed children for two years. Unfortunately, he said, for lack of awareness, mothers prefer to feed babies with formula milk. This could cause various deficiencies in children, said the senior doctor, who is also a children specialist.

Elaborating on his statement, he said formula milk is not only costly but also affect children’s health and leads to infections and diseases such as diarrhoea, etc.Dr Muhammad Fazil said that a limited number of women breastfeed their babies and the ratio is even less in Pakistan in general and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular.

He said that mothers should breastfeed the newborn after a few minutes of giving birth. “In some cases, even mothers do not suckle their babies in first three days after giving birth due to old family traditions which deprive newborns of getting vital and key nutrients essential for growth and boosting immunity,” he remarked.

The expert said the first milk is called colostrum which is very essential for newborn babies as it contains antibodies and macrophages which enhances the immunity of newborn babies and help protect them against various infections.

Dr Muhammad Fazil said mother milk prevents malnutrition in children and supports children physical and mental health growth. He said breastfeeding is beneficial for mothers as well because it averts breast cancer, which is very common in women.