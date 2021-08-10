Land retrieved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The district administration in an operation retrieved 31 kanal land near Government Superior Science College on Monday. The administration and Provincial Housing Authority launched the operation and got vacated the public land worth more than Rs 1 billion. A large contingent of police was deployed to handle any kind of situation. The land was handed over to the PHA.