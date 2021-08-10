 
Tue Aug 10, 2021
BR
Bureau report
August 10, 2021

Land retrieved

PESHAWAR: The district administration in an operation retrieved 31 kanal land near Government Superior Science College on Monday. The administration and Provincial Housing Authority launched the operation and got vacated the public land worth more than Rs 1 billion. A large contingent of police was deployed to handle any kind of situation. The land was handed over to the PHA.

