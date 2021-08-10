Efforts urged to promote interfaith harmony

BARA: The representatives of various religions have called for steps to promote interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence in the society.

They were speaking at a daylong awareness session organised by the Community Resilience Activity North, a non-government organisation, in collaboration with the Department of Criminology, University of Peshawar. Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Wilson Wazir was the chief guest at the event.

Hindu community member Arun, Dr Sarbat Singh, Fawad Ali from Bahai community, Maulana Delawar Khan and others spoke on the occasion. They called for taking steps to promote interfaith harmony and tolerance among the members of various communities. “We want unity among all communities and urge the government to create an atmosphere at the provincial and national level where everyone can play an active role in promoting peaceful co-existence and to counter negative thoughts,” Maulana Delawar said, adding, the people needed to develop the spirit of coexistence by maintaining religious harmony.

He said that people should respect a person on the basis of humanity. Wilson Wazir said that efforts were needed to promote interfaith harmony, adding that no faith promoted hatred or intolerance.