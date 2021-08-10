All-out efforts to be ensured for law & order during Muharram: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that that all out efforts will be made to ensure law and order situation during the holy month of Muharram.

A meeting was held here on Monday at the Ministry of Religious Affairs in the chair of Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, in which code of conduct was issued for restoration of religious harmony during Muharramul Haram in accordance with Paigham-e-Pakistan draft. Ulema-Mashaikh and leadership of different religious schools of thought, while denouncing Hindu temple attack in Sadiqabad, called for strict legal action against the perpetrators and also announced to observe Friday (August 13, 2021) as 'Unity of Ummah Day'.

The meeting was held under the auspices of Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs Aftab Jahangir and Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs Sardar Ijaz Khan Jaffer and was attended by leading Ulema-Mashaikh, including Allama Arif Wahidi, Maulana Chiraguddin Shah, Maulana Tanveer Alvi, Maulana Abu Bakar Hameed Sabri, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Pir Azmatullah Sultan, Maulana Abdul Qudoos, Allama Akhtar Abbas, Allama Basharat Emami, Maulana Sharif Hazarawi, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and senior officials from Ministry of Interior Affairs, Ministry of Health, officials of NCOC and put forward various proposals for maintaining law and order, promoting interfaith harmony and preventing the coronavirus in the country.

After deliberation, the meeting agreed on the 13-point for restoration of law and order situation and religious harmony during the month of Muharramul Haram and to ensure implementation on coronavirus SOPs which are as follow:

1) All schools of thought will cultivate an atmosphere of honour and affection, tolerance and understanding among themselves.

2) Respect for the leadership of other religious sects; insulting and desecrating each other's sanctities will be avoided.

3) Religious scholars, preachers and writers should create balance and moderation in their speeches and writings.

4) Avoid provocative statements and writings that may offend others.

5) Resolve sectarian disputes in the light of the principles of mutual consultation, understanding and serious dialogue.

6) Slander against one another's opponents from the public platform will be completely avoided.

7) The respect and honour of the spouses of the Prophet (PBUH), the companions of the Prophet (PBUH), the Ahl al-Bayt, the saints, the followers and the sanctity of the renowned scholars of Ummah will be kept and none of them will be subjected to insult and degradation.

8) Scholars of all schools of thought will remain united and in collaboration in perspective of national issues and circumstances.

9) Scholars and preachers should also mention the sacrifices of Kashmiris in the context of Karbala, express solidarity with the Kashmiris and highlight the oppression against people of Kashmir to the world.

10) Strict implementation of SOPs issued by the government in rallies/meetings for the prevention of coronavirus pandemic will be ensured.

11) Such meetings should also be held at the respective provincial and district level so that an atmosphere of interfaith harmony is maintained throughout the country during the month of Muharramul Haram and at the same time prevention of the coronavirus is possible.

12) The coming Friday should be observed as Unity of Ummah Day.

13) Ulema and Mashaikh should condemn the vandalism to the Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan and demand from the government that those responsible for the incident should be punished according to law.