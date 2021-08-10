AJK president to be elected on 17th

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission (AJK-EC) has announced the schedule for the election of the AJK president.

According to the schedule, issued by the Election Commission here on Monday, the voting for the AJK president will be held on 17th August, 2021. Nomination papers for the AJK president will be filed before the Chief Election Commissioner on 12th August from 10 am to 12 noon, while the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held the same day. Withdrawal of the nomination papers will be held on 16th August up to 11.30 am, while the polling will be held on 17th August from 10 am to 2.pm

Meanwhile, the AJK-EC has also announced the schedule for the election of four members of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) council. The polling for the election of four members will be held on 23rd August 2021 at Assembly Hall from 10 am to 2 pm.

According to the schedule nomination papers will be filed before the returning officer on 13th of August from 9 am to 2 pm, while thescrutiny of the nomination papers will be held the same day after 2 pm. Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers can be filed before the election commission on 16th August from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

The election commission will hear the appeals on 21st August from 9 am to 12.30 pm. Decisions on the appeals will be announced the same day from 1 pm to 4 pm. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on 22nd of August before 11.30 am, following which the final lists of the contesting candidates will be published before 2 pm. The election for these seats will be held on 23rd of August.

Islamabad News Desk adds: Meanwhile a local media outlet quoting sources reported that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to field Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly member Barrister Sultan Mehmood as its candidate for the presidential election.

Mehmood, who has previously served as the prime minister of the region, has been elected on the PTI ticket from LA-3 Mirpur.