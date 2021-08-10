Imran not concerned about people’s problems: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had no concern about inflation, joblessness, tariff hike of utilities and problems of common people.

In a statement, she demanded withdrawal of increase in prices of medicines. She said Imran Khan increased the prices of life-saving medicines, and now he would say that he had waged jihad. He should be ashamed of his acts, she added.

Imran Khan increased prices of medicines by an average of 50% for the 12th time: new prices of new Pakistan for 12th time, she said sarcastically. In three years, Imran Khan increased prices of medicines by 500%, but he felt no shame no guilt. Shesaid Imran Khan gave NRO [deal] to the minister, who was caught red handed in drug theft and provided full protection to the thief.

She said people afflicted with flour, sugar, gas bill, electricity, medicine and petrol have been deprived of basic health and medical facilities. She said Imran Khan could not give cheap bread or medicines to people.