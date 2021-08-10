Afghan situation 'not heading in right direction': Pentagon

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon on Monday once again lumped blame on Pakistan for the volatile Afghan situation by saying that terrorist safe havens at the Pak-Afghan border were the sources of instability and insecurity.

According to media reports, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby stressed the neighbours of Afghanistan to refrain from actions that jeopardize the regional security. He said a dialogue was underway with Pakistan on safe havens at the Pak-Afghan border. He said that Pakistan had also been a major victim of terrorism.

Expressing resolve to keep supporting the Afghan government, the Pentagon spokesman said the the US will continue aerial attacks in support of Afghan air force when and where needed. He said the security situation in Afghanistan is “not heading in the right direction” as Taliban militants captured a sixth provincial Afghan capital.

Kirby said the United States was deeply concerned about the situation, but that Afghan security forces have the capability to fight the insurgent group. “These are their military forces, these are their provincial capitals, their people to defend and it’s really going to come down to the leadership that they’re willing to exude here at this particular moment,” Kirby said.

Talking about the capacity of Afghan forces, he said that Afghan security forces have the facilities that Taliban lack, adding that Afghan security forces have to defend the country itself. “The Afghan government possessed capability and capacity to defend itself,” he said.