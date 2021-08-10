UK ‘shifting goalposts’ to keep Pakistan on Red List: Mazari

LONDON: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has slammed the UK government for keeping Pakistan on its Red List of countries facing travel restrictions, saying that the UK never asked Pakistan for data related to the country’s coronavirus situation to review its decision.

The minister was responding to an exclusive report in The News by this reporter that quoted sources in the UK government as saying that London had kept Pakistan on its Red List as the country had not provided UK authorities with data on vaccination and testing.

In a sharply-worded tweet, Mazari said the UK government is dominated by “Indophiles”. She tweeted: “Ridiculous! UK govt, dominated by Indophiles and despite globally documented India’s continuing disastrous handling of the COVID pandemic, moved India to the Amber List but keeps Pakistan on the red; then under pressure from the opposition MPs gives feeble excuse that Pakistan didn’t share data.” Mazari defended her stance, saying British authorities never asked for the data as the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has “the most centralised & daily updated data bases anywhere & data shared with the UK HC”.

She criticised the UK government for “shifting goalposts”, noting that it had earlier said Pakistan had been placed on the Red List because more passengers from Pakistan compared to India are testing positive for COVID.

The News reported a senior UK minister as claiming that Pakistan authorities didn’t share with them the Covid-19 data on vaccination and testing and that’s the reason why Pakistan remains on the travel ban Red List while India and several other countries have been moved out of the ban list into the Amber category.

Pakistan officials have argued that UK authorities didn’t ask them for any data; that the Pakistan govt has been sharing data with the British High Commission in Islamabad and that the data was available on the NCOC’s Twitter and the UK govt could have easily accessed it before making a decision on the latest removals and retention of the travel list. A British Pakistani MP spoke to a senior UK minister who told the MP that Pakistan had failed to provide data to the UK government, that there was no lobbying effort from the Pakistan government and that was the reason why Pakistan continued to be on the Red List.

On Friday, Asad Umar, chief of the National Command and Operation Centre, and Faisal Sultan, special assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, held a conversation with Pakistani-origin Labour MPs Khalid Mahmood, Muhammad Yasin, Tahir Ali, Afzal Khan, Lord Wajid Khan, Imran Hussain, Yasim Qureshi, Pakistan High Commissioner Moazzam Ali Khan, Naz Shah and Dr Rosena Khan. According to the MPs, Asad Umar told them that the data was publicly available on the NCOC forum including Twitter and Youtube and UK authorities could have accessed it.

Faisal Sultan said during the meeting that he had not spoken to British High Commissioner Christian Turner in 4-5 weeks, according to one MP. The Department for Transport, which maintains the traffic light system and Red-Listing, told this correspondent that Pakistan remains on the Red List after taking into account the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) risk assessments, alongside wider public health factors.