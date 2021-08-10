As S Arabia opens for Umrah pilgrims: Travel curbs still continue for 9 countries including Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri Monday said Saudi Arabia has decided to open the Umrah pilgrimage for vaccinated persons from abroad except nine countries including Pakistan, the pilgrimage process was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Talking to a private news channel, he said, those Pakistanis who were travelling from except nine entry-ban list countries, vaccination was mandatory for them and they would have a booster shot before departure and upon arrival, a coronavirus test would also be conducted and they would have to go 14 days quarantine upon arrival in Saudi Arabia, he said. He said that they were in contact with authorities in Saudi Arabia and hoped that conditions of travelling on Pakistanis would be normalised soon.