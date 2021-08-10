Slabs changed, units increased for lifeline power consumers

ISLAMABAD: The energy ministry has changed power slabs, increasing units for the lifeline consumers with the Nepra Chairman Tauseef Farooqui warning that the second phase of the process will make people cry due to exorbitant bills.

According to official sources, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority chief has expressed disappointment with the energy ministry officials and asked them to simplify the power bill.

He told the ministry officials that implementation of new tariff slabs would deal a severe blow to the consumers. He said the government would not want power consumers to become mentally ill because of excessive bills.

Tauseef Farooqui said Nepra was not satisfied with the power industry situation, and technical and distribution losses. The power ministry officials told Nepra that those consuming up to 200 units monthly had no luxury appliances. They said a category of protected consumers should be created keeping in view their 6-month power consumption.

A hearing was held here on power policy guidelines to make the power sector subsidies targeted. The energy ministry had requested for making more slabs for those consuming 301 to 700 electricity units, and keeping those using up to 200 units in the protected category. After hearing, the Authority reserved the verdict.

Power Division officials told the Authority that the federal government would give subsidy to the lifeline consumers through the Ehsaas programme. The current plan would remain in place until all utilities and other financial activities of people were not attached with the CNIC [computerised national identity card].

He said lifeline consumers’ units were being enhanced from 50 to 100, and those using units up to 200 would also remain in the protected category even in future. Member Nepra Sindh objected to the use of Statistics Department data for power division calculations. The Power Division officials said subsidy should not be given to all consumers, but only on the basis of their social and financial status.