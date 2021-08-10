Woman, youth commit suicide; fruit vendor shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Two people, including a woman and a youth, committed suicide in two different incidents in Shikarpur and Badin district on Monday.
Iqrar, son of Muhammed Juman, committed suicide after tying a rope with a tree and hanging himself in Mirzapur, District Shikarpur. Parents said that the youngster was depressed due to unemployment. In another incident, a 46-year old woman, wife of Ramzan Chandio, took her life by consuming a toxic substance after quarreling with her husband in village Allah Bakhash Pitafi.
Meanwhile, motorcyclists shot dead a fruit vendor, Asghar Sarghani at Radhan in Sehwan. Police shifted the deceased to a hospital for medico legal formalities and started investigating the incident.