Woman, youth commit suicide; fruit vendor shot dead

SUKKUR: Two people, including a woman and a youth, committed suicide in two different incidents in Shikarpur and Badin district on Monday.

Iqrar, son of Muhammed Juman, committed suicide after tying a rope with a tree and hanging himself in Mirzapur, District Shikarpur. Parents said that the youngster was depressed due to unemployment. In another incident, a 46-year old woman, wife of Ramzan Chandio, took her life by consuming a toxic substance after quarreling with her husband in village Allah Bakhash Pitafi.

Meanwhile, motorcyclists shot dead a fruit vendor, Asghar Sarghani at Radhan in Sehwan. Police shifted the deceased to a hospital for medico legal formalities and started investigating the incident.