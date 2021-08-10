Two killed, five injured as car rams into shop

SUKKUR: Two people were killed and five others injured in an accident in Nawabshah.The accident occurred when a car driver, attempting to save a motorcyclist, lost control of his car and rammed into a nearby shop.

Two men identified as Ramez Mallah and Munthar Solangi were killed while Imran, Muhammed Anwar, Tayyab Mallah, Daud and Leemo were injured. Police shifted the deceased and injured to a hospital while the car driver, Allauddin Arain, was taken into custody.