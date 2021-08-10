 
close
Tue Aug 10, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 10, 2021

Two killed, five injured as car rams into shop

National

 
August 10, 2021

SUKKUR: Two people were killed and five others injured in an accident in Nawabshah.The accident occurred when a car driver, attempting to save a motorcyclist, lost control of his car and rammed into a nearby shop.

Two men identified as Ramez Mallah and Munthar Solangi were killed while Imran, Muhammed Anwar, Tayyab Mallah, Daud and Leemo were injured. Police shifted the deceased and injured to a hospital while the car driver, Allauddin Arain, was taken into custody.

Latest News