Insurance corporation’s employees arrested

SUKKUR: Five employees of the State Life Insurance Corporation were arrested on Monday over charges of embezzlement worth Rs12 million. The accused identified as Khalid Jawed, Irfan Memon, Haresh Kumar, Faisal Qureshi and Bakhtiar Ali were arrested by Federal Investigation Agency and shifted to Nara Prison Hyderabad.