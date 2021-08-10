Murder case settled by Jirga

SUKKUR: Despite a ban imposed by the Sindh High Court on holding Jirga trials, cases are still being settled by tribal Jirgas in Sindh. Recently in one such case, a Jirga settled a murder case in Khairpur. Dr Ghulam Mustafa Suhag, Secretary Workers Welfare Board Sindh and PPP leader Masood Nabi Dogar, nephew of the former Chief Justice of Pakistan Abdul Hameed, presided over a Jirga to resolve the murder of Abdul Sattar Maitlo, Sub- Registrar of Revenue department. Maitlo was killed by his cousins over property dispute.

The Jirga imposed a fine of Rs6.5 million on accused Shahan Maitlo, Abdul Rehman Maitlo, Haji Ismail Maitlo. The amount will be given to the family of the victim as compensation. The wife and sons of the victim relented to the decision and promised to withdraw from litigation.