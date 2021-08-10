All facilities will be provided to processions in Muharram, says Wahab

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said he will personally visit the venues of Muharram processions in Karachi in the next 10 days and monitor the entire situation.

“We all have to work together not only for the months of Muharram or Rabi-ul-Awal but also for the whole year. In the next 10 days, I will personally visit the venues of Muharram processions in Karachi to look into the problems and resolve them,” the administrator expressed these views while addressing a meeting regarding the arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram processions at the KMC headquarters in Karachi.

During the meeting, leaders of various religious organisations and organisers of Muharram processions briefed the Karachi Administrator on the problems in their areas.

Most of the problems raised by the delegation of religious leaders were related to poor sanitation, leakage from sewerage line, poor condition of roads, water shortage and malfunction of street lights. The administrator said the people of all schools of thought express their devotion during the month of Muharram.

“Our main goal is that now we all have to work together. The unity that is seen in Muharram and Rabi-ul-Awal should be seen in all the 12 Islamic months. The local bodies, city administration and police department will work together and all possible facilities will be provided for the processions and Majalis with the assistance of water board, K-Electric and other bodies,” he added.

He said all the Deputy Commissioners, Municipal Commissioners and DIGs should take note of the issues raised as they have to supervise the procession routes of Muharram and improve security situation, adding the KMC has made its control room 1339 and it will work continuously till 10th of Muharram.

The Karachi Administrator said he will be in touch with all the scholars and organisers regarding the arrangements of Muharram processions. “We will try to solve the problems together. The citizens will also help along with the civic bodies,” he hoped.