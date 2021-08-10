20 tourists robbed in Swat

MINGORA: Around 20 tourists were robbed in Madyan area of Swat district when they were going to Kalam Valley.

According to the police, the van of the tourists was stopped and they were robbed at gunpoint at Terat area of the Madyan valley. The robbers snatched nine smartphones, four tolas of gold and Rs400,000 from the tourists. They escaped after committing the crime.

An official told this scribe that after the incident, the police reached the spot and launched an investigation. This is the third incident of robbing tourists in various parts of Malakand Division in less than a week, as on August 6 around 40 tourists were robbed at the Thana Bypass.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had removed deputy commissioner of Malakand and district police officer of Lower Dir for failing to maintain law and order in the region.

After the incidents, a wave of fear spread in the entire area, and the local people demanded the authorities concerned to take solid steps to provide protection to the visitors.

“Such incidents are detrimental to the tourism industry. The robberies point to the incapability of the police department that has been unable to provide security to tourists,” said Zahid Khan, President All Swat Hotels Association. He alleged that these incidents were a conspiracy to undermine tourism industry in the scenic valley.