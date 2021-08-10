China to provide six million vaccine doses this week, 100m by year-end

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their resolve to further boost bilateral cooperation in various fields for the mutual benefit of the two countries. Both sides emphasised the need for making collective efforts to promote peace, prosperity and development in the region.

It was discussed at a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong, who called on the President at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The meeting also underlined the need to enhance cooperation in the field of Information Technology.

The Chinese ambassador said that China would provide 6m vaccine doses in the current week while 100 million doses would be provided by the end of the year. He also referred to the recently held Strategic Dialogue between the foreign ministers of the two countries and expressed the hope that the dialogue would push forward relations between the two brotherly countries.

Talking to the ambassador, the President said that China and Pakistan enjoyed excellent relations and all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries would take the bilateral relationship to new heights.

The President reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to “One-China Policy” and firm support to China on core issues of its national interest, such as Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong and the South China Sea. He appreciated China’s support for Pakistan’s core national issues such as the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, NSG and FATF. He also thanked the Chinese government for providing support to Pakistan in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President underlined that Pakistan was committed to the timely completion of the CPEC that had huge potential to contribute to the socio-economic development of Pakistan. He stated that certain hostile players were not happy over the project and trying to sabotage it but they would not succeed as both iron brothers were strongly committed to implementing the project.

Offering condolences to the government of China and the bereaved families who lost their dear ones in Dasu, the President underscored that the security of Chinese nationals, working in various projects in Pakistan, was the highest priority of Pakistan and the government was making an all-out effort for their protection and security.

Nong Rong said that Pakistan was the closest friend of China and his country wanted to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Pakistan. He added that his country would share its experiences with Pakistan for its social and economic prosperity. He lauded steps taken by the government of Pakistan for containing the pandemic.