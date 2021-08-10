PNCA to organise puppet show on August 14

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has calked out to show a special puppet on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations on August 14. According PNCA, National Puppet Theatre will showcase the skills of its puppeteers featuring vibrant costumed puppets and will present national songs, folk tales, skits and folk dances to provide infotainment.

PNCA, National Puppet Theatre would highlight Pakistan independence journey and it’s historical background. Children along with parents would be invited to attendant the shows. According to PNCA, the art of puppetry have long been a part of country culture. The Covid-19 SOP’s and guidelines would be strictly adopted during puppet shows. PNCA would also organize various cultural events online to entertain the audience on the occasion of Independence Day.