PR launches corona awareness campaign for passengers

LAHORE: In the light of the NCOCâ€™s instructions, the Ministry of Railways is taking important steps to create awareness among the masses to get vaccinated to save them from COVID-19.

According to the Public Relation Officer for Railways, passengers who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of corona vaccine will be allowed to travel after 1st October, 2021.

Pakistan Railways is launching a regular media campaign to educate the general public about corona vaccine. For this purpose, posters will be displayed at the Railway Stations and pamphlets will be distributed among the people.

Public announcements will also be made at the railway stations to create awareness about corona vaccine. In addition, awareness messages about vaccination will be printed on Railway tickets.