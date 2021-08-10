Attack on security forces: TTP’s smaller groups involved in target killings

PESHAWAR: Law enforcement agencies have traced groups involved in targeted killings of security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Reliable sources have confirmed that various groups of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been involved in recent attacks on police, FC and Pakistan Army personnel. Intelligence targeted operations are underway across the province for their arrest. In the new wave of terrorism, attacks on security personnel have intensified.

The security forces arrested dozens of suspects during the operation across the province, and the investigation uncovered a number of important pieces of evidence that the TTP was behind the attacks. The security forces claimed that the Tehreek-i-Taliban's network will be caught soon. However, new and smaller Taliban groups are emerging.

On the other hand, TTP has also taken responsibility for the life attack on the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Security sources claim that the terrorists involved in the targeted killing of a policeman on polio duty on August 2, 2021, have been identified and they belonged to the TTP Gandapur group. District and CTD police conducted a joint operation on intelligence information in which the motorcycle, cap, belt and other belongings of the martyred officer were recovered. Secret documents, including arms and ammunition, and important information were also seized from terrorist hideouts.

However, the terrorists took advantage of the darkness to escape through the secret passages of the forest. The terrorist was identified as Dilawar Khan, son of Muhammad Ismail, and he belongs to the TTP Gandapur group.

Similarly, in another joint operation of police and security forces near Pir Zakoori Sharif graveyard, the alleged wanted terrorist Waqas Sheikh was killed. Waqas Sheikh was involved in the targeted killing of dozens of people including policemen and attacks on police posts.

The police sources said that a province-wise search operation is underway. In view of the fast-changing regional security situation, and possible relocating of the terror networks, police is undertaking targeted search and strike operations in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan.

Tens of proclaimed offenders and suspects have been arrested. Police sources said that interrogation will lead to the breaking of the criminal and terrorist networks. When contacted, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari confirmed that a terrorist network had been identified in Dera. He said that the terrorists involved in the targeted killings would be arrested soon. Those who sabotage the peace of the province will not be forgiven under any circumstances. He said that the morale of the police was high and the policemen were not going to be alarmed by these cowardly attacks.

Moazzam Jah reiterated his commitment that wherever terrorists change their place or disguise, they will be dealt with iron hands. He said that due to security threat alerts, helmets, bulletproof jackets, and other safety equipment have been made mandatory for police officers and filed staff across the province.