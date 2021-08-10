ITF awards junior team event to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has awarded the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) the Asia 12 and Under Team Competition, regional qualifying event South Asia 2021.

The event will be held at the international standard plexipave courts of the PTF Complex in Islamabad from September 13-18, 2021 under strict Covid-19 SOPs. The event has been awarded to Pakistan courtesy to some serious efforts made by Salim Saifullah Khan, president PTF and the federation’s management.

Seven South Asian countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka and hosts Pakistan will compete in the boys and girls’ team events. Each team will consist of three players and a non-playing captain.

ITF Development Officer for South Asia Jonathan Stubbs will be the ITF representative for the event. The top two teams in both the categories will qualify from the South Asia Regional Qualifying event to the Finals of 2021 ITF Asia 12 & Under Team Competition to be held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on November 22, 2021.

Following the two ITF juniors tournaments, and the Davis Cup Tie, in the first quarter of this year, this will be the third ITF-recognized event awarded to Pakistan.

The PTF has started focusing on the development of junior players, especially the 14 and Under. “It is a matter of immense satisfaction that the ITF and ATF have appreciated the infrastructure and the professional organisational abilities of the PTF team, thereby paving the way for successive international junior events,” a PTF official said.