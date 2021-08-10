Indoor environment hurt my performance, says Pak shooter

KARACHI: Navy’s Ghulam Mustafa Bashir has said that indoor environment for shooting in Olympics affected his performance.

He was talking to media at PN Shooting Range Karsaz here on Monday. He added that he was satisfied with his performance as he had finished 18th in the same event in Rio Olympics. At Tokyo Olympics he finished 10th in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event.

“The cancellation of pre-Olympic test event in Tokyo due to Covid-19 badly impacted my performance because we here train in an open-air environment and the events in Tokyo were held indoors,” reasoned Bashir.

He added that he managed to improve his performance despite different conditions. “The last two series of my shoots were not that good and I am now focusing on this flaw and learning how to finish better,” said Bashir.

“I had a tough competition there as I was competing against 27 best shooters of the world,” said Bashir. While thanking his coach Shahnawaz, he said he would now try his best to qualify for the 2024 edition of Olympics with the hopes of winning a medal.

Meanwhile, Abdul Khaliq, who is in charge of PN Shooting Range, told media that they had invested in the up-radation of the range to prepare shooters for international events. “We have procured latest weaponry for our shooters while we are also installing electronic monitors in all ranges besides developing a combo range for shotgun,” said Abdul Khaliq.

He said G M Bashir showed very good performance in Tokyo Olympics despite limitations. “We have also planned to hire good coaches as we have a big number of students showing interest in shooting after Bashir’s performance,” he added.

He said the youth academy of Pakistan Navy had been producing best talent in shooting since 2012. “We have now many young shooters from our academy who will be hopes of the country in the coming Olympics,” said Abdul Khaliq.

He added that Shahrukh was doing very well in the RFP event and he would be the next Olympian from Pakistan Navy. “We hope more than five shooters will qualify for the next Olympics. This is our target and it is achievable,” hoped Abdul Khaliq. Khalid Bin Nasir, the head of the youth academy of the PN Range, told ‘The News’ that G M Bashir was to play the prestigious ISSF President’s Cup later this year.