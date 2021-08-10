BD arrests Likee star

 
Tue Aug 10, 2021
AFP
August 10, 2021

Dhaka: Bangladesh police have arrested a social media star for shooting a dance video with a woman at a mosque, officials said on Monday. The clip triggered online anger in the Muslim-majority nation, police said, and 20-year-old Yasin was arrested at his home in Daudkandi, some 60 kilometres from Dhaka.

