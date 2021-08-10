Londoners remain reluctant to have Covid-19 jabs; Swiss approve second Covid jab for young people

Geneva: Switzerland on Monday approved Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for youngsters aged between 12 and 17 years old, weeks after EU regulators authorised the drug for the same age group.

The Swissmedic regulatory authority, which has already approved the Pfizer-BioNTech jab for over-12s, said results from an ongoing study showed Moderna had 93 percent efficacy in the young age group.

"The vaccine produced a similar immune response... in this study compared to young adults aged 18 to 25 years," the regulator said. Switzerland, which is not in the European Union, has its own regulatory process and was the first country in continental Europe to start using the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.

The country has doled out more than 9.1 million doses and nearly 49.2 percent of the population of 8.6 million are now fully vaccinated. However, take-up has slowed in recent weeks. Nearly 2.5 million doses were administered in June but fewer than 1.4 million in July.

The virus has killed 10,354 people in Switzerland and 723,907 positive tests have been registered. Moderna’s Covid-19 jab is used in 48 countries, behind AstraZeneca (161), Pfizer-BioNTech (88) and Sinopharm (49), according to an AFP count.

Meanwhile, Nepal on Monday rolled out second Covid-19 vaccine jabs for nearly 1.4 million elderly people, following a months-long delay after neighbouring India halted exports over a massive surge in infections.

People aged over 65 became eligible from March to receive their first AstraZeneca-Oxford shots from India, but were unable to get their second dose after the stock ran out. In a related development, Britain has witnessed a sharp decline in coronavirus vaccine hesitancy but London still remains the most vaccine resistance area of the country, the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Monday.

In its latest survey, the ONS said adults from all regions of England, Scotland and Wales became less likely to report coronavirus vaccine hesitancy during the first half of 2021. In London, the hesitancy level fell from 11 percent to 7 percent.

"Despite the fall, Londoners remained the most vaccine hesitant among the regions and countries of Britain," said the ONS. London also appears to be behind other regions on vaccine uptake, said the ONS.

At the end of June 2021, one in nine (11 percent) adults aged 50 years and over in London had not received a coronavirus vaccine, twice the rate of any other English region. The sharpest decline in hesitancy was in Wales where the rate decreased from 9 percent in March to 4 percent in July. In the Yorkshire and Humber region of England the number halved to 4 percent while in north east England it fell from 7 percent hesitancy to just 3 percent.

The ONS said in some regions of Britain, people in bad health became less likely to report vaccine hesitancy than those in good health. "In line with trends observed across Britain as a whole, young adults, those of Black or Black British ethnicity, and the unemployed are generally the most hesitant towards vaccines in all English regions, Scotland and Wales," said a spokesperson for ONS.

Meantime, nine coronavirus patients died on Monday in Russia’s republic of North Ossetia after an oxygen pipe ruptured in a hospital in the capital Vladikavkaz, authorities said. "Nine patients with coronavirus died due to the lack of oxygen at the Republic Clinical Hospital of Vladikavkaz," Russian news agencies cited the ministry as saying. They also cited the republic’s acting head Sergei Minyaylo as saying that "there was a rupture of the oxygen pipe".