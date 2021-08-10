Wanted criminal held

Islamabad:The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested a wanted member of a criminal gang and recovered stolen mobile phone, watches and weapons along with ammunition from his possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

According to the details, DIG (Operations) Islamabad police, Afzaal Ahmad Kausar has categorically directed all the police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime and secure the city against criminals.

Following these directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA also including

Sub-Inspector Zafar Iqbal, ASIs Safdar Hussain, Fayyaz Ahmed and others which nabbed a former jail bird identified as Sulman Khan s/o Khan Zada, resident of district Peshawar and recovered four stolen mobile phones, watches and 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from him. Separate cases have been registered against him at Ramana and Golra Police stations and further investigation is underway.