Workshop on financial literacy held

Islamabad:A training workshop on National Financial Literacy Program for Youth (NFLP-Y) was conducted on Monday for the students of Iqra University Islamabad Campus (IUIC) under the auspices of the National Institute of Banking & Finance (NIBAF) — a subsidiary of State Bank of Pakistan, says a press release.

The basic purpose of the training was to impart essential financial education to the young students of the IUIC to strengthen their money management skills, understanding of financial matters and especially to initiate a cycle under which the students could train other youths of the schools, colleges and universities on the topic as well.

Iqra University Vice President Dr Muhammad Islam inaugurated the workshop and thanked IUIC Director Industrial Linkages Usman Kemal for organising such a valuable workshop for the students. Dr Islam also thanked the NIBAF for providing the IUIC students an opportunity for volunteering in such an important program.

NIBAF Managing Director Riaz Nazarali appreciated the students’ participation in the training and presented certificates to the attendees.At the end, Project Director Salman Shehzad stressed the importance of utilising modern banking systems and broadening concepts about financial literacy in the youth.