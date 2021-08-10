IIU to bring more foreign teachers at campus

Islamabad:Calling for the joint efforts to implement the new strategic plan of the International Islamic University (IIU), Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, IIU president has said that university is working to bring more foreign faculty members and also working to establish a scholarships programme for the IIU students.

He was delivering a presidential speech at the workshop on the preparation of strategic plan and organogram of the faculty level organised by Quality Assurance Department (QAD. The workshop was attended by Vice Presidents, Deans, DGs, HoDs/chairpersons and Directors for the brainstorming on the new organogram and strategic plan on the department and faculty level.

“We are setting a roadmap for the coming generations, this strategic plan will not only ensure academic excellence but it will also be a peg to build the future of youth with best higher education” he added.

Dr. Hathal said we are in a dire need to compete the world, while procrastination and unnecessary procedural constraints are the old ways of dealing with tasks, we are keen to revamp the infrastructure as well as the officials dealing such as addition of the E-office, building of new blocks and renovation of the classrooms.

Stressing upon the faculty, he said that we will be asked for the responsibility given to us and there is no place for injustice in our sacred profession indeed, we must be transparent, merit oriented and impartial in teaching and evaluating the students.