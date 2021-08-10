Police to start courses for women to tackle GBV

Islamabad:Islamabad police will hold training courses for female citizens to educate them as how to prevent themselves from gender based violence (GBV) and remain protected in an untoward situation.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehnman, Islamabad police would arrange such courses which would also provide them training as how to protect their homes, cars while special programmes for swimming, hurdling, martial art and firing would be initiated for them, a police spokesperson said.

The experienced police women would act as instructors and to provide training to the female citizens.They would educate as how to adopt precautionary measures in case of any emergent situation.

Moreover, special skill would be inculcated not to get scared from anyone as prompt action should be taken for protection life and dignity.Islamabad police is committed to provide assistance to citizens for their safety but it is also their responsibility to prepare themselves against any untoward situation and counter it effectively.