Training workshop for surveying and mapping held

Rawalpindi:"A Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Hands-on Training Workshop for Surveying and Mapping” concluded at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Monday.

The workshop was organized by PMAS-AAUR Data Driven Smart Decision Platform (DDSDP) in collaboration with Industry Partners, SETC, with the objectives to train the participants on the application of GPS and Geographic Information System (GIS) in agriculture.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman was the chief guest while the participants from different universities & research organizations, including Agricultural University Peshawar, UET Peshawar, Sindh Agriculture University, MNSUA Multan, ABAD Rawalpindi, BARI Chakwal, and NARC Islamabad attended this training.

Dr. Qamar Zaman, in his address, highlighted the need for advancement and precise application of agrochemicals in the agriculture industry and how GPS and GIS can play pivotal roles. The Vice Chancellor said that due to the new technologies like GPS and GNSS farmers can develop the most effective soil & plant treatment strategies that not only minimise the cost of the yield by maximizing the yield per acre but also improves the quality of the product.

Participants appreciated the initiative taken by the DDSDP team under the visionary leadership of the Vice Chancellor and encouraged the DDSDP team to visit national universities and train their faculty and graduate students on the use of GPS and GIS. At the end of the workshop, Dr. Allah Baksh, Director, Institute of Geo-Information and Earth Observation (IGE&EO) and Prof. Dr. Khalid Saifullah, Director, Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), PMAS-AAUR distributed the certificates to all participants.