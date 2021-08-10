Independence Day preparations in full swings

Rawalpindi:Like other parts of the country, preparations for the 74th Independence Day are in full swing here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as the day is approaching fast while national flags are selling like hot cake. All government and private departments are busy to finalise special programmes regarding Independence Day.

Different government and private organisations will arrange special programmes from August 10 till 14. The departments will present flower show, tableaus, dramas, speeches etc. during five days from August 10 to 14. The Art Council will also present special programmes regarding Independence Day. The district administration has also planned to arrange sports competitions on Independence Day.

A colourful flag hoisting ceremony will be held here at the Commissioner’s Office on 14th August that will be attended by Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Aqiq Khan as well as PTI (MNAs and MPAs). A large number of school students will present national anthem, national songs and speeches. The local management will distribute prizes among students on Independence Day.

The police administration has planned to deploy over 3,000 police officials all around Rawalpindi to avoid any untoward incident on Independence Day. The police officials will also be deployed on the rooftops of buildings to monitor suspected movements on the occasion.

The local administration along with citizens belonging to various walks of life are busy in decorating their houses with national flags and the buildings, city shopping centres, bazaars and all the main roads are also being adorned with flags and fancy lights.

Decorative items are in high demand these days including national flags, multi-coloured garlands, badges, ‘Minar-e-Pakistan’ models and portraits of the Quaid-e-Azam and national heroes. Children are very enthusiastic as they remain busy in collecting stickers, badges and also beautifying their bicycles with colourful stickers. The makers of buntings, banners, flags and badges are working day and night to fulfil the demand of buyers. Public complains that prices of flags, pictures of national heroes and other stuff like badges are out of reach of a common man, however some will buy and some will pray that prices go down.

The local business community is busy in making national flags, buntings, pictures of national heroes, and stickers here at Raja Bazaar, Bhabra Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar, Purana Qila, Ganjmandi, Gawalmandi, Chur, Allahabad, Misriyal, Tench Bhatta, Asghar Mall, Banni etc. The businesses of these items at all big stores as well as by roadside vendors remain at peak which shows the zeal of people belonging to all ages.