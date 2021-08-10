 
Tue Aug 10, 2021
August 10, 2021

PNCA to organise puppet show on Aug 14

Islamabad

August 10, 2021

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has calked out to show a special puppet on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations on August 14. According PNCA, National Puppet Theatre will showcase the skills of its puppeteers featuring vibrant costumed puppets and will present national songs, folk tales, skits and folk dances to provide infotainment. PNCA, National Puppet Theatre would highlight Pakistan independence journey and it’s historical background. Children along with parents would be invited to attendant the shows.

