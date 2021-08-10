4 COVID-19 deaths, 253 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi:Number of patients diagnosed with coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has dropped down to a great extent in the last 24 hours with reports of 253 new cases from the twin cities in a day and four deaths caused by the virus.

It is important that in the last one week, the average number of patients reported per day from the region was over 565. The number of COVID-19 patients registered from the twin cities in the last 24 hours is the lowest in a day after July 22 this year.

In the previous seven days, from August 2 to August 8, as many as 3,962 patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus from ICT and Rawalpindi district at an average of 566 patients per day.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that death of another four patients from the region has taken death toll to 1,865 while confirmation of 253 new patients positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 119,004.

The virus claimed two more lives from Rawalpindi district from where a total of 1,865 patients had lost their lives due to COVID-19 while confirmation of 96 new cases from the district took tally to 28,344.

To date, a total of 25,532 patients from the district had recovered from the illness while the number of active cases of the infection belonging to Rawalpindi was recorded as 1,763 on Monday of which 86 patients were hospitalized in the district and 1,677 patients were in home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, two more patients died of COVID-19 from ICT that took death toll from the federal capital to 816. As many as 157 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking tally to 90660 of which 85056 patients belonging to the federal capital had achieved cure. The number of active cases from ICT has been recorded as 4,788 on Monday.