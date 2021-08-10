Blind cricketers protest against insufficient pay

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan blind cricketers held a protest demonstration against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) outside its headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium for allocating insufficient budget for them. They gathered in front of the main entrance of the Gaddafi Stadium and criticised the governing body for the little budget. The cricketers said that they only received Rs10,000 a month as per their central contract which was inadequate.