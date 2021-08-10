SBP to provide gymnastics equipment to players

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) organised male and female gymnastics competitions in connection with Independence Day celebrations here outside Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Monday.

Talking to media on this occasion, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh announced that SBP would provide all necessary gymnastics equipment to young male and female gymnastic players. Adnan directed the SBP gymnastics coach Khawar Mateen to hold regular gymnastic activity at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.