Wahab out of Hundreds with back niggle

LAHORE: Pakistanâ€™s experienced pacer Wahab Riaz has been ruled out of The Hundred due to a back niggle.
The 36-year-old's niggle was confirmed after an MRI. His recovery will take five to 10 days. Wahab was part of the Trent Rockets and played against Welsh Fires on August 6 where he bagged four wickets. He became only the fourth bowler to pick four or more wickets in an innings of The Hundred. He didnâ€™t play against Oval Invincibles the other day.
Wahab and Mohammad Amir are the only two Pakistanis playing in Englandâ€™s maiden â€˜The Hundredâ€™.