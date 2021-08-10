Welldone Pakistan surprises as favourite Amanah lives up to billing

LAHORE: Welldone Pakistan created one of the biggest upsets by winning the Sawan Bhadon Cup while favourite Amanah lived up to the expectations to get Zohra Jabeen Cup here during the 9th day summer meeting of the Lahore Race Club.

In all, there were five upsets recorded by ponies which were either expected to take the place or were nowhere among the favourites. Amanah that won the cup was the favourite while Arrogation, Golden Oak, Wind Talker, Golden Choice and Welldone Pakistan were not predicted to win the first positions but they did.

In the opening race, place favourite Arrogation contrary to the expectation won the first position while favourite Golden Pound was pushed to the second place and Sultan Jahaniya surprised everyone by winning the third position.

The second race too was claimed by an unknown Golden Oak while the favourite Chhota Pathan slipped to the third position. Buzkashi galloped to second place. The winner of the third race Wind Talker was on fluke. Jan-e-Fida and Safder Princess stunned the pundits by taking the second and third positions, respectively.

In the fourth race, Gondal Choice eased to win -- yet another upset. Jalpana Prince came second and Master Prince third. Welldone Pakistan pulled off the biggest upset of the day when it ran away with Sawan Bhadon Cup. Surkhab taking the second place too was a surprise as favourite Barbarian's Charge was thrown to the third spot.