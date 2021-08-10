PCB releases domestic calendar

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday unveiled the schedule of 2021-2022 domestic cricket season in which it will hold ten tournaments, comprising 266 matches.

The PCB said in a statement that in the 2020-21 season the Board had organised 220 matches in nine tournaments to become the only board to deliver a complete domestic schedule. Domestic competitions in the 2021-22 season are in addition to the home international matches against New Zealand, England, West Indies and Australia, and the HBL Pakistan Super League, which will be held between September 2021 and March 2022.

Not added to the 2021-22 domestic matches are the ongoing two-day CCA tournament matches, which commenced on July 16 and will conclude on August 22, and the CCA U19 tournament, which will begin on September 1. The two tournaments are designed to provide opportunities to the outstanding performers to graduate to the Cricket Association sides for the senior and pathway competitions.

The additional matches in the forthcoming domestic circuit have been added in pathways cricket for which the PCB has allowed the six Cricket Associations to field two sides each in the U16 and U19 tournaments.

This means 12 sides will feature in the 62-match National U19 three-day championship and One-Day Cup, which will run side by side, from October 3 to November 12 in Gujranwala, Islamabad, Muridke, Rawalpindi and Sialkot.

Another 12 sides will take part in the 31-match National U16 Cup from March 8 to 19, 2022. Rawalpindi will host this single-league competition. The National U13 One-Day Cup has returned to the national circuit after missing out last year due to Covid-19 pandemic. This single-league event will be held in Faisalabad from February 8 to 18, 2022.

“For the 2021-22 age-group cricket season, each Cricket Association will be allowed to field two U16 and U19 sides so that we can increase the pool of players at the grassroots level with a focus on providing more opportunities and exposure to our next generation of cricketers,” the PCB Director High Performance Nadeem Khan said.

“This strategy is aligned to the Cricket Associations planning of reviving club, school and university cricket within their jurisdictions. “In the U16 and U19 competitions, the players will be provided the same environment as in senior cricket which will help in their overall development as professional cricketers,” said Nadeem.

The 2021-22 season will kick-off with the eight-day Cricket Associations T20 tournament on September 15 in which the six second XI Cricket Association sides will go head to head in Quetta.

The National T20 will be held from September 25 to October 13. Eighteen first round matches will be held in Multan, and the later 15 matches, including the two semi-finals and the final, will be held in Lahore.

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will commence on October 20. The first half of the 10-round single-league competition will be held in Multan, Faisalabad and Lahore. The event will then move to Karachi where it will culminate with the five-day final from December 29.

The three-day double-league Cricket Associations Championship for second XIs will be held from September 28 to November 14. The 50-over single-league Cricket Associations Challenge for second XIs will be played from November 19 to 27. Both the tournaments will be held in Faisalabad, Lahore and Sheikhupura.

Curtains will fall on the 2021-22 season in Lahore on March 30, 2022, with the final of the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament, which will get underway on February 25 and will be played on a double-league format. The other two event venues will be Faisalabad and Multan.

“Most of the first XI matches will be televised and promoted digitally, meaning no performance can be ignored or overlooked,” said Nadeem. The Board said that further details would be released in the lead up to the events.

First XI competitions

National T20 (six teams, 33 matches) – 25 September-13 October

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (six teams, 31 matches) – 20 October-29 December

Pakistan Cup (six teams, 33 matches) – 25 February-30 March 2022.