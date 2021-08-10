 
Italian police disrupt network selling fake Covid ‘green passes’

Rome: Fake versions of anti-Covid "green passes" have begun to circulate in Italy just days after they were introduced, police said on Monday, adding they had broken up a network selling false evidence of vaccination, recovery or testing.

The police said they had identified four suspects, including two minors, in an ongoing investigation. "Thousands of users were registered on well-known communication platforms where fake green passes were offered for sale, with an absolute guarantee of anonymity, to be paid in cryptocurrency or vouchers for online shopping platforms, at a price between 150 and 500 euro ($175 to $590)," Italy’s postal police said in a statement. Police added they had confiscated 32 groups within Telegram -- an instant messaging app -- in the investigation.

